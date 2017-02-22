Newswise — With questions continuing to swirl around President Donald Trump’s attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, the future of U.S.-Russia relations in the Trump administration is the focus of the next “MTSU On the Record” radio program.

Korobkov’s latest commentary for www.russia-direct.org, an English-language website based in Russia, asserts that Trump seems to want to mimic the foreign policy approach Secretary of State Henry Kissinger took during President Richard Nixon’s administration.

“(Trump) considers international relationships practically on power considerations … and there is not much place there for such things as ideology, moral issues and so on,” said Korobkov. “So he is very close to the Nixon-Kissinger line of the 1970s.”

Korobkov said the difference is that Nixon and Kissinger played up to China to put pressure on Russia, while Trump seems to play up to Russia to put pressure on China.

