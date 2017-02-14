 
Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center Names Benjamin Levy to Lead Medical Oncology Program at Sibley

  • Credit: Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

    Benjamin Levy, M.D.

    • Newswise — Lung cancer specialist Benjamin Levy, M.D., has been named the new clinical director of medical oncology and medical director of thoracic oncology for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital in northwest Washington, D.C.

    Levy is the former director of thoracic medical oncology and assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, completed a residency at Georgetown University and did his fellowship in hematology-oncology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

    Levy is developing one of the few multispecialty programs for lung cancer in the Washington, D.C., region, integrating oncology, surgery, pathology and radiation oncology, and offering the latest clinical trials available at Johns Hopkins evaluating novel immunotherapeutic strategies. He also will direct clinical inpatient and outpatient operations of Sibley’s medical oncology services and oversee quality and safety standards across all Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center facilities.

    The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center recently opened a 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility at Sibley, doubling its capacity for delivering cancer treatments. The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center also has facilities at The Johns Hopkins Hospital; Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore; Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland; and the Johns Hopkins Health Care and Surgery Center at Green Spring Station in Lutherville, Maryland. Across all of its facilities, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center specialists see more than 11,000 new patients each year.

