Newswise — (New York, NY – February 14, 2017) – George Wanna, MD, an internationally renowned hearing and balance surgeon and researcher, has been named the Site Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (NYEE) and Mount Sinai Beth Israel. He will also serve as Chief of the Division of Otology-Neurotology and Director of the Center for Hearing and Balance and Ear Institute for the Mount Sinai Health System.

He brings an extensive research background that focuses on less invasive, safer, and more accurate access to surgical sites within the skull through image-guided surgical techniques. Dr. Wanna also has vast expertise in skull base surgery, cochlear implants with hearing preservation, and endoscopic ear surgery.

“NYEE is delighted to have a physician with the expertise of Dr. Wanna to lead Mount Sinai’s otolaryngology program in downtown Manhattan, and expand our clinical services, research, and education,” said James C. Tsai, MD, MBA, Delafield-Rodgers Professor and System Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mount Sinai Health System, and President, NYEE. “We are excited about his vision for growing our ENT program, which is a critical part of NYEE’s success, and are confident he is the ideal person to do so.”

“Dr. Wanna brings decades worth of experience in innovative technology for hearing and balance patients, and his work in endoscopic ear surgery has eliminated the need for open surgeries, which improves patient outcomes and decreases the recovery time,” said Eric M. Genden, MD, FACS, Dr. Isidore Friesner Professor and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the Mount Sinai Health System. “The recruitment of Dr. Wanna demonstrates that Mount Sinai will continue to play a dominant role in hearing and balance in both clinical programs and research.”

“I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of the Mount Sinai Health System, where I will create the first endoscopic ear surgery program in New York City that will provide patients with minimally invasive surgery and enhance resident education,” Dr. Wanna said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented faculty at NYEE and collaborating closely with Mount Sinai’s Skull Base Surgery Center, where I will bring my expertise in neurotology and lateral skull base surgery to bolster its already existing comprehensive care.”

Dr. Wanna serves as Director at Large for the North American Skull Base Society and was recently inducted into the Collegium Oto-Rhino-Laryngologicum Amicitiae Sacrum. He is a recipient of the Harris P. Mosher Award for excellence in the study, teaching, and practice of otolaryngology from the Triological Society for his work on cochlear implants. Dr. Wanna has published more than 100 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and is the editor of four books on tumors of the ears, glomus jugulare paraganglioma, and cochlear implants.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Wanna was an Associate Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center and Program Co-Director of the Otology-Neurotology Fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Wanna received his medical degree from Lebanese University. He completed his residency training in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and a two-year fellowship in neurotology at Vanderbilt University Hospital.

