JHU EXPERT: HUMAN GENE EDITING INITIATIVE REPORT

Released: 14-Feb-2017 11:00 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH

    • WHO: Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH
    Director, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
    Levi Professor of Bioethics and Public Policy, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

    Committee Member, NAS Human Gene Editing Initiative

    Committee Chair, NAM Ethical and Social Policy Considerations of Novel Techniques for Prevention of Maternal Transmission of Mitochondrial DNA Diseases

    WHAT: Report Release, Human Genome Editing: Science, Ethics, and Governance
    Prof. Kahn was one of four committee members who participated in the public briefing on the report February 14, 2017.

    AVAILABILITY:

    Feb 15: 1:00-5:00 pm ET via phone
    Feb 16: 1:00-3:00 pm ET via phone or in CA
    Feb 17: 12:00-1:00 pm, 2:00-5:00 pm ET via phone or in CA

