Newswise — Babson College has introduced a new part-time Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program, and will begin enrolling students for the fall of 2017.

The MSBA will offer a flexible program featuring face-to-face and online sessions. It has been specifically designed to prepare students to be the bridge between data and action.

In as little as 18 months, students will become experts in the latest analytic techniques, obtaining the ability to interpret data for any organization. More importantly, students will develop collaboration and communication skills to help effectively convey the value of such information.

The program’s curriculum will go beyond IT and statistics, applying an interdisciplinary approach to ensure the development of critical technical skills and creative thinking to solve broader business and social issues. Plus, students will reinforce what is learned in the classroom through a real-world consulting project for an outside organization.

“We are proud to announce our new Master in Business Analytics program,” says Dean William B. Lamb. “As an institution on the cutting edge of business education, we recognize the important and growing role analytics play in business operations, globally. With a unique approach to integrated analytics through an entrepreneurial lens, we’re excited to see what our newest students can and will do with this specialized degree.”

Both business and non-business majors are welcome to apply, with at least three years of work experience and an educational or practical foundation in a quantitative or technical field.

“Our new business analytics program will help students understand the critical role data now plays in each and every business sector,” says Babson College Associate Professor and MSBA Faculty Director Abdul Ali. “They will leave Babson equipped with skills they learned here in the classroom and in real-world consulting projects, prepared to analyze and implement strategic business solutions as an entrepreneur or key member of any established institution.”

