The American College of Physicians (ACP) released updated guidelines this week that recommend the use of noninvasive, non-drug treatments for low back pain before resorting to drug therapies, which were found to have limited benefits. One of the non-drug options cited by ACP is spinal manipulation. Chiropractors, who diagnose and treat musculoskeletal disorders, are experts in spinal manipulation.

Dr. William Lauretti, a media spokesperson for the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), is available to discuss how spinal manipulation and chiropractic services in general can help patients find relief from low back pain. Dr. Lauretti is an associate professor at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, NY. He is the author of numerous articles and text book chapters. Dr. Lauretti is a past recipient of New York Chiropractic College's Excellence in Teaching Award and ACA’s Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement. He was named the Maryland Chiropractic Association’s Chiropractor of the Year in 2000, and is a past president of the Faculty American Chiropractic Association.



