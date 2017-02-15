Newswise — CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, and OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, February 14, 2017 —

Unbound Medicine, a leader in knowledge management solutions for health care, and the American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA), the nation’s largest professional organization serving the pediatric surgical specialty, today launched the Pediatric Surgery Library — the premier digital resource for pediatric surgical education, training, and research.

In the past, pediatric surgeon authors would spend hours recording their knowledge and expertise in book chapters that were published once a decade by commercial publishers. The Pediatric Surgery Library was created as an alternative — to be current, affordable, and accessible on any device.

A visionary team of APSA leaders working with experts from Unbound Medicine developed a new approach to encoding and disseminating pediatric surgical knowledge. More than 400 APSA member surgeons now author evidence-based, multi-faceted content in uPub™ — Unbound’s online authoring and content management system. After online editing and approval by an editorial board, the content is published instantaneously worldwide — to smartphone and tablet Apps as well as to a full-featured website.

"APSA leadership and member surgeons yearned for a way to deliver pediatric surgical knowledge in a just-in-time fashion," said David Powell, MD, Co-Editor and Clinical Professor of Surgery at Stanford University. "Leveraging APSA member expertise, adult learning theory, and Unbound’s end-to-end platform we developed the resource our members wanted in record time."

Updated regularly, the Pediatric Surgery Library is structured by learning objectives and is augmented by surgical images, videos, and links to Maintenance of Certification CME and the medical literature. Native Apps for Apple and Android device are fully integrated with the PedSurgLibrary.com website and both are available for one price for individual users and institutional site-license customers.

"The vision we share with APSA is to help trainees and practitioners answer clinical questions wherever they arise," says Bill Detmer, MD, president of Unbound Medicine. "We are excited to publish the work of APSA surgeons who do a remarkable job as educators and providers of advanced care for infants and children."

About Unbound Medicine

Unbound Medicine builds digital products that answer clinical questions at the point of need. With expertise in medical informatics, health technology, and medical publishing, our team has delivered innovative mobile and web solutions to health care institutions and individual clinicians for more than 15 years. Additional information is available at www.unboundmedicine.com.

About the American Pediatric Surgical Association

The American Pediatric Surgical Association is the nation’s largest professional organization dedicated to the pediatric surgical specialty. Since 1970 APSA has been dedicated to the development of the field of pediatric surgery to ensure the best care for the patients and families their membership serves. As an organization and in tandem with other groups, APSA sets guidelines and statements for standards of care for infants and children and for influencing public policy around the surgical care of children. Additional information is available at www.eapsa.org.

Contact sales@unboundmedicine.com for information regarding institutional-wide access.

