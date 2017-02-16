Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., February 16, 2017 — The 2017 Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium, co-sponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), will feature advances in surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and novel molecular biologic therapies for thoracic malignancies such as lung cancer. The symposium will be held March 16-18, 2017, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Press registration for the meeting is available online.



Researchers from across the country will present findings on new combination therapies, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, next-generation sequencing, advanced radiation and surgical techniques, supportive care and guidelines for screening and prevention. Selected top-rated studies will be featured in news briefings held in-person and available online for registered reporters.

Three keynote addresses will examine personalized surgical approaches, clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and immunotherapeutic strategies to manage lung cancer. Keynote speakers include Valerie W. Rusch, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York; Walter J. Curran, Jr., MD, of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta; and Julie R. Brahmer, MD, of the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore.

Press Registration: Credentialed journalists from accredited news organizations are invited to attend and report on the 2017 Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium. Reporters registered by March 7, 2017, will receive the embargoed press kit prior to the meeting. The press policies and registration form are available online.

News Briefings: Two news briefings will highlight top-rated abstracts selected from the general program. Briefings will be available live on-site in San Francisco and via webcast for registered press, with audio recordings and presenter slides posted online after each briefing. The final press program will be announced in late February.

Press Office: Registered reporters are invited to check in at the on-site press office in the Foothill F room of the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, open during business hours on Thursday and Friday.

More Information: More information is available at the 2017 Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium website, www.thoracicsymposium.org.

