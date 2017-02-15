Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) invites nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients and their families to its 2017 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) in Houston, May 22-25, with preconferences May 21.

In addition to emerging trends in patient care, NTI sessions will focus on best practices, advances in medical technology and many other issues facing those in the healthcare profession. The conference offers hundreds of sessions to improve clinical practice, patient outcomes and the hospital’s bottom line, with a comprehensive program that incorporates the best evidence-based education.

Suzanne Summers, MSN, RN, CCRN, AGACNP-BC, received an AACN scholarship to attend her first NTI in New Orleans last year. A student at the time, she now works as the Medical ICU nurse practitioner at SSM Health - Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

“Attending NTI was the exact mental boost I needed for myself and my patients, renewing my commitment to my practice and my patients,” Summers said. “In addition to the motivational speakers and multitude of learning sessions, I met so many exceptional nurses, including one who helped me develop a plan to propose a new position to my hospital leadership, successfully justifying that I stay with my unit after graduation.”

Most of the 300-plus sessions will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, with the nearby Marriott Marquis Houston hotel also hosting official events.

The Advanced Practice Institute, integrated into NTI, has more than 60 sessions with content including preconferences, clinical sessions, leadership p role development, pharmacology and mastery sessions, specifically developed for advanced practice nurses.

NTI, the world’s largest conference for nurses who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients, includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for acute and critical care nurses. There will be hundreds of exhibits spread over 300,000 square feet that encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities. The Critical Care Exposition is one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in America in both event attendance and exhibitors, as ranked by Trade Show Executive magazine.

Participants can earn up to 37.5 hours of continuing education (CE) during NTI. CE hours — calculated on a 60-minute contact hour — are determined by the number of sessions a participant attends.

As an added value, attendees will receive online access to more than 200 recorded sessions from this year’s NTI as well as online access to certification review courses and past NTI conferences. These materials will extend the on-site learning offered during the conference and be available through Aug. 31.

Review the complete conference program with all educational sessions and special events offered in Houston at www.aacn.org/nti.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN joins together the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme