Newswise — KINGSTON, R.I., February 14, 2017 — Professor Betty Rambur of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Nursing has been recognized by two national organizations for her work advancing the profession and for efforts addressing the cost and quality of health care.

The National Quality Forum recently named Rambur, the College of Nursing’s Routhier Endowed Chair for Practice, to its Cost and Resource Use Committee. In addition, Rambur has been awarded a 2017 State Award for Excellence from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“I am honored and thrilled to be recognized by such leading national organizations, whose missions promote quality health care in service to pressing societal needs,” Rambur said. “I look forward to contributing to the important work of the National Quality Forum and continuing to ensure that nurses and nurse practitioners have a seat at the table on the important health care issues of our day.”

Throughout her career, Rambur has focused in particular on population health, reducing disparities and overtreatment. She is a recognized leader in the area of workforce redesign within alternative payment models, and the linking of measurement and cost to drive change.

The National Quality Forum, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization, works to address the cost of health care across the nation and align those efforts with quality measures. The organization seeks to achieve better care, affordable care, healthy people and healthy communities. The Cost and Resource Use Project is a multi-phase effort to evaluate and endorse appropriate measures for achieving affordability while maintaining quality. Committee members are nominated and selected from a national pool of health care and quality measurement leaders.

Rambur came to URI in 2016 from the University of Vermont, where she was dean of the College of Nursing and Health Science and served as a key member and the only nurse on the Green Mountain Care Board, which oversees innovation and regulates health care in Vermont.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners, selected Rambur for a 2017 State Award for Excellence based on her work with the Green Mountain Care Board. She was recognized as a nurse practitioner advocate for her efforts to highlight the role those key health care professionals play in health care payment and delivery reform. Rambur will receive the award at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners’ national conference in Philadelphia in June