 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Eliminating EPA "Crazy and Irresponsible" According to Cal State Channel Islands Environmental Science Expert

Article ID: 669569

Released: 15-Feb-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: California State University, Channel Islands

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Environmental Science, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Environmental Health, Food and Water Safety, Local - California

The Environmental Protection Agency has been the driving force behind 1) driving own lead and DDT levels in human tissue; 2) reducing acid rain: 3)reducing toxins in virtually all waterways in the U.S. 4) Improving air quality in big cities such as Los Angeles and Houston, reducing childhood asthma--and that's just to name a few benefits.

Environmental Science Professor Sean Anderson, Ph.D. is very concerned about efforts to eliminate the EPA, especially now that we've minimized the amount of untreated sewage flowing into our oceans and steams and stopped the hemorrhaging of our wetlands.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!