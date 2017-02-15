The Environmental Protection Agency has been the driving force behind 1) driving own lead and DDT levels in human tissue; 2) reducing acid rain: 3)reducing toxins in virtually all waterways in the U.S. 4) Improving air quality in big cities such as Los Angeles and Houston, reducing childhood asthma--and that's just to name a few benefits.

Environmental Science Professor Sean Anderson, Ph.D. is very concerned about efforts to eliminate the EPA, especially now that we've minimized the amount of untreated sewage flowing into our oceans and steams and stopped the hemorrhaging of our wetlands.