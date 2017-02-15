UT Expert Available to Discuss Dam Safety, Impact on Rivers in Wake of California Emergency



In the wake of the failure of a spillway at California's Oroville Dam and the evacuation of more than 200,000 people, the issue of dam safety and regulation and their impact on waterways has become an issue around the country.



A University of Tennessee, Knoxville professor is considered a national expert in dams, rivers, and sedimentation issues and can address some of the concerns.



Thanos Papanicolaou, the Henry Goodrich Chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering in UT's Tickle College of Engineering has won numerous awards on those topics, and has worked closely with governing bodies including TVA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Geological Survey, among others.



At UT, he is in charge of the Hydraulics and Sedimentation Laboratory, a facility used by UT and universities to study water flow, erosion and sedimentation issues in the labs two tractor-trailer sized test flumes.



He can address dam safety in Tennessee and nationally, issues related to dam maintenance and security, and the impact sudden releases of water have on the ecosystem.



He can be reached at tpapanic@utk.edu or 865-974-7836



For more on his lab, visit

http://hsl.engr.utk.edu/



For more on his research group, visit http://tpapanicolaou.engr.utk.edu/

http://tiny.utk.edu/CBFRd