Thanos Papanicolaou Can Address Dam Safety, Dam Maintenance & Security, Ecological Impact #OrovilleDam

Article ID: 669580

Released: 15-Feb-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Tennessee

Floods, National Infrastructure
KEYWORDS
  • Oroville Dam, dam failure

    • UT Expert Available to Discuss Dam Safety, Impact on Rivers in Wake of California Emergency

    In the wake of the failure of a spillway at California's Oroville Dam and the evacuation of more than 200,000 people, the issue of dam safety and regulation and their impact on waterways has become an issue around the country.

    A University of Tennessee, Knoxville professor is considered a national expert in dams, rivers, and sedimentation issues and can address some of the concerns.

    Thanos Papanicolaou, the Henry Goodrich Chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering in UT's Tickle College of Engineering has won numerous awards on those topics, and has worked closely with governing bodies including TVA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Geological Survey, among others.

    At UT, he is in charge of the Hydraulics and Sedimentation Laboratory, a facility used by UT and universities to study water flow, erosion and sedimentation issues in the labs two tractor-trailer sized test flumes.

    He can address dam safety in Tennessee and nationally, issues related to dam maintenance and security, and the impact sudden releases of water have on the ecosystem.

    He can be reached at tpapanic@utk.edu or 865-974-7836

    For more on his lab, visit
    http://hsl.engr.utk.edu/

    For more on his research group, visit http://tpapanicolaou.engr.utk.edu/

    http://tiny.utk.edu/CBFRd

