Puzder's withdrawal shows power of progressive advocates

Dania Rajendra, extension faculty at the Worker Institute at Cornell ILR, says Puzder’s poor record as an employer and lobbyist alienated the vast majority of people in the U.S., including Trump voters.



Rajendra says:

“Puzder's withdrawal shows the power of progressive advocates working together across issues - women's rights, workers' rights, civil rights, among others - in ways that reflect workers' lived realities.

“The lack of support for someone as unfit for public service as Puzder shows that the vast majority of people in the United States, including Trump voters, want every workplace to be safe, healthy, and provide a family-sustaining living.”

Maria Figueroa is chair of the Precarious Work Initiative, a research group at the Worker Institute at Cornell ILR that studies issues affecting low wage and contingent workers.

Figueroa says:

“Puzder’s withdrawal demonstrates the deep and widespread concerns that his nomination raised among working families.

“It reflects the hard work of worker organizations across the country to educate the general public and policymakers about how diametrically opposed were Puzder’s values and record to the mission of the agency he was nominated to direct.”



