Released: 15-Feb-2017 4:05 PM EST
UCI experts on Trump administration issues
The University of California, Irvine offers experts on the myriad issues related to the Trump administration. For general questions, contact Tom Vasich, media relations director, at 949-824-6455; tmvasich@uci.edu.
Anti-Intellectualism/Education policy
• Catherine Liu
Professor and chair, Department of Film and Media Studies
949-824-3532
liu@uci.edu
The author of The American Idyll: Academic Anti-Elitism as Cultural Critique (2011), which revisits Richard Hofstadter’s assessment of American anti-intellectualism. She can speak to the efficiency of metrics to higher education and sport, and is often quoted in Canadian media outlets about her point of view.
Contemporary China and protest/Chinese perspectives on U.S. politics
• Judy Tzu-Chun Wu
Professor and Chair, Department of Asian American Studies
949-824-4207
j.wu@uci.edu
She is an expert on Asian American communities, U.S. immigration history, women in U.S. politics and the history of social movments.
• Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom
Chancellor's Professor of history
949-824-0514
wasserstromjeff@gmail.com
Expert on China, he has edited a number of books on China, and is the author of five, including China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know (2010; new ed. 2013). He is a regular contributor to the press for expert insights and articles, as well as the advising editor for Asia for the Los Angeles Times Review of Books. He also manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Amy Wilentz.
DACA & Dreamers
• Ana Miriam Barragan
UCI Dreamers Coordinator
949-824-6390
ambarrag@uci.edu
• Anita Casavantes Bradford
Associate professor of Chicano studies
949-824-4814
acasavan@uci.edu
Expert on how college faculty and staff can assist DACA and Dreamer students, as well as UCI resources and programs for our students.
• Jennifer Chacon
Professor of law
949-824-4117
jchacon@law.uci.edu
Her focus is on immigration law.
• Susan Bibler Coutin
Professor of criminology, law, and society and anthropology
949-824-1447
scoutin@uci.edu
• Laura E. Enriquez
Assistant professor of Chicano/Latino studies
949-824-6190
laura.enriquez@uci.edu
Dakota Access Pipeline/Environmental issues/EPA
• Andrew Highsmith
Assistant professor of history
highsmia@uci.edu
A specialist in modern U.S. history with particular interests in metropolitan development, public policy, racial and economic inequalities, and public health. He has is an expert on the Flint lead-in-water crisis, interviewing with American Forum NPR and other media outlets.
Freedom of the press
• Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom
Chancellor's Professor of history
949-824-0514
wasserstromjeff@gmail.com
• Amy Wilentz
Professor of English
awilentz@uci.edu
A contributing editor to The Nation, she is an expert on freedom of the press, fake news and censorship. She manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Jeffrey Wasserstrom.
How new policies affect global relationships and perceptions
• Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom
Chancellor's Professor of history
949-824-0514
wasserstromjeff@gmail.com
• Victoria Jones
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement
949-824-7209
vljones@uci.edu
Can speak to the effect on recruiting students and faculty to UCI.
Immigration ban
• Touraj Daryaee
Director of the Samuel Jordan Center for Persian Studies
949-824-6524
tdaryaee@uci.edu
Ancient Iranian history expert; can also speak on contemporary issues relating to Iran-U.S. politics and how academic freedom & global exchange of ideas are hindered.
• Jennifer Chacon
Professor of law
949-824-4117
jchacon@law.uci.edu
Her focus is on immigration law.
• Victoria Jones
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement
949-824-7209
vljones@uci.edu
Can speak to the effect on recruiting students and faculty to UCI.
• Soroosh Sorooshian
UCI Distinguished Engineering Professor; Director, Center for Hydrometeorology and Remote Sensing
soroosh@uci.edu
Work: (949) 824-8825, Cell 949 735 1400 (email first)
Monitors and disseminates global drought and flood data. Prominent member of Iranian-American community in Irvine/southern California. Has organized several joint American/Iranian scientists’ conferences at UCI with the U.S. State Department.
Latino voters/Border wall
• Louis DeSipio
Professor of Chicano/Latino studies
ldesipio@uci.edu
949-824-1420
Expert on Latino political behavior and can speak on immigration politics and immigrant political behavior.
Politics and decision-making
• Peter Ditto
Professor of psychology & social behavior
949-824-1844
phditto@uci.edu
Expert on political and moral reasoning, particularly how emotion shapes (and often biases) that reasoning.
Protest movements
• David S. Meyer
Professor of sociology
949-824-1475
dmeyer@uci.edu
Can address public policy and social movements, and the history of protests.
Race and politics – African American
• Davin Phoenix
Assistant professor of political science
949-824-5698
dphoenix@uci.edu
He studies African American voter behavior, specifically how race influences individuals’ emotional responses to election and polity cues (and consequences for their political participation) and the effect of race and religious views on individuals’ social welfare policies.
• Michael Tesler
Associate professor of political science
949-824-1869
mtesler@uci.edu
No. 11 on the Political 50 list of “some of the smartest, most provocative minds in America,” he can talk about how white racism has long been a potent force in American politics, with the 2016 election being no exception.
Sanctuary cities
• Elizabeth Allen
Associate professor of English
eallen@uci.edu
She can speak to history of sanctuary cities and provide context. She’s written an op-ed on sanctuary cities for the Los Angeles Times.
• Susan Bibler Coutin
Professor of criminology, law, and society and anthropology
949-824-1447
scoutin@uci.edu
Trump impeachment & Supreme Court issues
• Erwin Chemerinsky
Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law
949-824-7722
echemerinsky@law.uci.edu
An expert in Constitutional law, federal practice, civil rights and civil liberties, and appellate litigation.
Voter fraud
• Rick Hasen
Chancellor’s Professor of law and political science
949-824-3072
rhasen@uci.edu
A nationally recognized expert in election law and campaign finance regulation.
Women’s reproductive rights
• Michele Goodwin
Chancellor's Professor of law and affiliated faculty with Gender & Sexuality Studies
949-824-3897
goodwin@uci.edu
Healthcare & Obamacare issues
• Dr. Sheldon Greenfield
Executive director, Health Policy Research Institute
Topic: Post ACA healthcare issues
949-824-7286
sgreenfi@uci.edu
Greenfield regularly serves on state and federal committees that analyze and address healthcare policy issues. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.
Climate change
• Michael Prather, atmospheric chemist
Professor of Earth system science
mprather@uci.edu
Lead author on Nobel Prize winning UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports. Do not contact before Feb. 23, and may not comment on NASA issues.
Impact on federal research funding
• Pramod Khargonekar,
Vice chancellor of research
949-824-5796
pramod.khargonekar@uci.edu
He most recently served as assistant director for engineering at the National Science Foundation. As a member of the NSF senior leadership and management team, Khargonekar also helped set priorities and policies and led or co-led major initiatives promoting inclusion and diversity in science and engineering, natural hazards research and engineering education.
“Red” vs. “Blue” state issues
• Victoria E. Johnson
Associate Professor, Film and Media Studies and African American Studies
Topic: Media representation/discussions of race and U.S. regional geography
949.275.5092
v.e.johnson@uci.edu
Johnson’s Heartland TV directly addresses questions of “red” and “blue” state representation in critical moments in U.S. history and the political relevance of sports/media in the contemporary U.S.