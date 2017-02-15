 
#UCIrvine Offers Experts on All Things Trump

    • UCI experts on Trump administration issues

    The University of California, Irvine offers experts on the myriad issues related to the Trump administration. For general questions, contact Tom Vasich, media relations director, at 949-824-6455; tmvasich@uci.edu.

    Anti-Intellectualism/Education policy
    • Catherine Liu
    Professor and chair, Department of Film and Media Studies
    949-824-3532
    liu@uci.edu
    The author of The American Idyll: Academic Anti-Elitism as Cultural Critique (2011), which revisits Richard Hofstadter’s assessment of American anti-intellectualism. She can speak to the efficiency of metrics to higher education and sport, and is often quoted in Canadian media outlets about her point of view.

    Contemporary China and protest/Chinese perspectives on U.S. politics
    • Judy Tzu-Chun Wu
    Professor and Chair, Department of Asian American Studies
    949-824-4207
    j.wu@uci.edu
    She is an expert on Asian American communities, U.S. immigration history, women in U.S. politics and the history of social movments.

    • Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom
    Chancellor's Professor of history
    949-824-0514
    wasserstromjeff@gmail.com
    Expert on China, he has edited a number of books on China, and is the author of five, including China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know (2010; new ed. 2013). He is a regular contributor to the press for expert insights and articles, as well as the advising editor for Asia for the Los Angeles Times Review of Books. He also manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Amy Wilentz.

    DACA & Dreamers
    • Ana Miriam Barragan
    UCI Dreamers Coordinator
    949-824-6390
    ambarrag@uci.edu

    • Anita Casavantes Bradford
    Associate professor of Chicano studies
    949-824-4814
    acasavan@uci.edu
    Expert on how college faculty and staff can assist DACA and Dreamer students, as well as UCI resources and programs for our students.

    • Jennifer Chacon
    Professor of law
    949-824-4117
    jchacon@law.uci.edu
    Her focus is on immigration law.

    • Susan Bibler Coutin
    Professor of criminology, law, and society and anthropology
    949-824-1447
    scoutin@uci.edu

    • Laura E. Enriquez
    Assistant professor of Chicano/Latino studies
    949-824-6190
    laura.enriquez@uci.edu

    Dakota Access Pipeline/Environmental issues/EPA
    • Andrew Highsmith
    Assistant professor of history
    highsmia@uci.edu
    A specialist in modern U.S. history with particular interests in metropolitan development, public policy, racial and economic inequalities, and public health. He has is an expert on the Flint lead-in-water crisis, interviewing with American Forum NPR and other media outlets.

    Freedom of the press
    • Amy Wilentz
    Professor of English
    awilentz@uci.edu
    A contributing editor to The Nation, she is an expert on freedom of the press, fake news and censorship. She manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Jeffrey Wasserstrom.

    How new policies affect global relationships and perceptions
    • Victoria Jones
    Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement
    949-824-7209
    vljones@uci.edu
    Can speak to the effect on recruiting students and faculty to UCI.

    Immigration ban
    • Touraj Daryaee
    Director of the Samuel Jordan Center for Persian Studies
    949-824-6524
    tdaryaee@uci.edu
    Ancient Iranian history expert; can also speak on contemporary issues relating to Iran-U.S. politics and how academic freedom & global exchange of ideas are hindered.

    • Soroosh Sorooshian
    UCI Distinguished Engineering Professor; Director, Center for Hydrometeorology and Remote Sensing
    soroosh@uci.edu
    Work: (949) 824-8825, Cell 949 735 1400 (email first)
    Monitors and disseminates global drought and flood data. Prominent member of Iranian-American community in Irvine/southern California. Has organized several joint American/Iranian scientists’ conferences at UCI with the U.S. State Department.

    Latino voters/Border wall
    • Louis DeSipio
    Professor of Chicano/Latino studies
    ldesipio@uci.edu
    949-824-1420
    Expert on Latino political behavior and can speak on immigration politics and immigrant political behavior.

    Politics and decision-making
    • Peter Ditto
    Professor of psychology & social behavior
    949-824-1844
    phditto@uci.edu
    Expert on political and moral reasoning, particularly how emotion shapes (and often biases) that reasoning.

    Protest movements
    • David S. Meyer
    Professor of sociology
    949-824-1475
    dmeyer@uci.edu
    Can address public policy and social movements, and the history of protests.

    Race and politics – African American
    • Davin Phoenix
    Assistant professor of political science
    949-824-5698
    dphoenix@uci.edu
    He studies African American voter behavior, specifically how race influences individuals’ emotional responses to election and polity cues (and consequences for their political participation) and the effect of race and religious views on individuals’ social welfare policies.

    • Michael Tesler
    Associate professor of political science
    949-824-1869
    mtesler@uci.edu
    No. 11 on the Political 50 list of “some of the smartest, most provocative minds in America,” he can talk about how white racism has long been a potent force in American politics, with the 2016 election being no exception.

    Sanctuary cities
    • Elizabeth Allen
    Associate professor of English
    eallen@uci.edu
    She can speak to history of sanctuary cities and provide context. She’s written an op-ed on sanctuary cities for the Los Angeles Times.

    Trump impeachment & Supreme Court issues
    • Erwin Chemerinsky
    Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law
    949-824-7722
    echemerinsky@law.uci.edu
    An expert in Constitutional law, federal practice, civil rights and civil liberties, and appellate litigation.

    Voter fraud
    • Rick Hasen
    Chancellor’s Professor of law and political science
    949-824-3072
    rhasen@uci.edu
    A nationally recognized expert in election law and campaign finance regulation.

    Women’s reproductive rights
    • Michele Goodwin
    Chancellor's Professor of law and affiliated faculty with Gender & Sexuality Studies
    949-824-3897
    goodwin@uci.edu

    Healthcare & Obamacare issues
    • Dr. Sheldon Greenfield
    Executive director, Health Policy Research Institute
    Topic: Post ACA healthcare issues
    949-824-7286
    sgreenfi@uci.edu
    Greenfield regularly serves on state and federal committees that analyze and address healthcare policy issues. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

    Climate change
    • Michael Prather, atmospheric chemist
    Professor of Earth system science
    mprather@uci.edu
    Lead author on Nobel Prize winning UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports. Do not contact before Feb. 23, and may not comment on NASA issues.

    Impact on federal research funding
    • Pramod Khargonekar,
    Vice chancellor of research
    949-824-5796
    pramod.khargonekar@uci.edu
    He most recently served as assistant director for engineering at the National Science Foundation. As a member of the NSF senior leadership and management team, Khargonekar also helped set priorities and policies and led or co-led major initiatives promoting inclusion and diversity in science and engineering, natural hazards research and engineering education.

    “Red” vs. “Blue” state issues
    • Victoria E. Johnson
    Associate Professor, Film and Media Studies and African American Studies
    Topic: Media representation/discussions of race and U.S. regional geography
    949.275.5092
    v.e.johnson@uci.edu
    Johnson’s Heartland TV directly addresses questions of “red” and “blue” state representation in critical moments in U.S. history and the political relevance of sports/media in the contemporary U.S.

