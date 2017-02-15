UCI experts on Trump administration issues

The University of California, Irvine offers experts on the myriad issues related to the Trump administration. For general questions, contact Tom Vasich, media relations director, at 949-824-6455; tmvasich@uci.edu.

Anti-Intellectualism/Education policy

• Catherine Liu

Professor and chair, Department of Film and Media Studies

949-824-3532

liu@uci.edu

The author of The American Idyll: Academic Anti-Elitism as Cultural Critique (2011), which revisits Richard Hofstadter’s assessment of American anti-intellectualism. She can speak to the efficiency of metrics to higher education and sport, and is often quoted in Canadian media outlets about her point of view.

Contemporary China and protest/Chinese perspectives on U.S. politics

• Judy Tzu-Chun Wu

Professor and Chair, Department of Asian American Studies

949-824-4207

j.wu@uci.edu

She is an expert on Asian American communities, U.S. immigration history, women in U.S. politics and the history of social movments.

• Jeffrey N. Wasserstrom

Chancellor's Professor of history

949-824-0514

wasserstromjeff@gmail.com

Expert on China, he has edited a number of books on China, and is the author of five, including China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know (2010; new ed. 2013). He is a regular contributor to the press for expert insights and articles, as well as the advising editor for Asia for the Los Angeles Times Review of Books. He also manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Amy Wilentz.

DACA & Dreamers

• Ana Miriam Barragan

UCI Dreamers Coordinator

949-824-6390

ambarrag@uci.edu

• Anita Casavantes Bradford

Associate professor of Chicano studies

949-824-4814

acasavan@uci.edu

Expert on how college faculty and staff can assist DACA and Dreamer students, as well as UCI resources and programs for our students.

• Jennifer Chacon

Professor of law

949-824-4117

jchacon@law.uci.edu

Her focus is on immigration law.

• Susan Bibler Coutin

Professor of criminology, law, and society and anthropology

949-824-1447

scoutin@uci.edu

• Laura E. Enriquez

Assistant professor of Chicano/Latino studies

949-824-6190

laura.enriquez@uci.edu

Dakota Access Pipeline/Environmental issues/EPA

• Andrew Highsmith

Assistant professor of history

highsmia@uci.edu

A specialist in modern U.S. history with particular interests in metropolitan development, public policy, racial and economic inequalities, and public health. He has is an expert on the Flint lead-in-water crisis, interviewing with American Forum NPR and other media outlets.



Freedom of the press

• Amy Wilentz

Professor of English

awilentz@uci.edu

A contributing editor to The Nation, she is an expert on freedom of the press, fake news and censorship. She manages the UCI Forum for the Academy and the Public, along with Jeffrey Wasserstrom.



How new policies affect global relationships and perceptions

• Victoria Jones

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement

949-824-7209

vljones@uci.edu

Can speak to the effect on recruiting students and faculty to UCI.

Immigration ban

• Touraj Daryaee

Director of the Samuel Jordan Center for Persian Studies

949-824-6524

tdaryaee@uci.edu

Ancient Iranian history expert; can also speak on contemporary issues relating to Iran-U.S. politics and how academic freedom & global exchange of ideas are hindered.

• Jennifer Chacon

Professor of law

949-824-4117

jchacon@law.uci.edu

Her focus is on immigration law.

• Victoria Jones

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement

949-824-7209

vljones@uci.edu

Can speak to the effect on recruiting students and faculty to UCI.

• Soroosh Sorooshian

UCI Distinguished Engineering Professor; Director, Center for Hydrometeorology and Remote Sensing

soroosh@uci.edu

Work: (949) 824-8825, Cell 949 735 1400 (email first)

Monitors and disseminates global drought and flood data. Prominent member of Iranian-American community in Irvine/southern California. Has organized several joint American/Iranian scientists’ conferences at UCI with the U.S. State Department.

Latino voters/Border wall

• Louis DeSipio

Professor of Chicano/Latino studies

ldesipio@uci.edu

949-824-1420

Expert on Latino political behavior and can speak on immigration politics and immigrant political behavior.

Politics and decision-making

• Peter Ditto

Professor of psychology & social behavior

949-824-1844

phditto@uci.edu

Expert on political and moral reasoning, particularly how emotion shapes (and often biases) that reasoning.

Protest movements

• David S. Meyer

Professor of sociology

949-824-1475

dmeyer@uci.edu

Can address public policy and social movements, and the history of protests.

Race and politics – African American

• Davin Phoenix

Assistant professor of political science

949-824-5698

dphoenix@uci.edu

He studies African American voter behavior, specifically how race influences individuals’ emotional responses to election and polity cues (and consequences for their political participation) and the effect of race and religious views on individuals’ social welfare policies.

• Michael Tesler

Associate professor of political science

949-824-1869

mtesler@uci.edu

No. 11 on the Political 50 list of “some of the smartest, most provocative minds in America,” he can talk about how white racism has long been a potent force in American politics, with the 2016 election being no exception.

Sanctuary cities

• Elizabeth Allen

Associate professor of English

eallen@uci.edu

She can speak to history of sanctuary cities and provide context. She’s written an op-ed on sanctuary cities for the Los Angeles Times.

• Susan Bibler Coutin

Professor of criminology, law, and society and anthropology

949-824-1447

scoutin@uci.edu

Trump impeachment & Supreme Court issues

• Erwin Chemerinsky

Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law

949-824-7722

echemerinsky@law.uci.edu

An expert in Constitutional law, federal practice, civil rights and civil liberties, and appellate litigation.

Voter fraud

• Rick Hasen

Chancellor’s Professor of law and political science

949-824-3072

rhasen@uci.edu

A nationally recognized expert in election law and campaign finance regulation.

Women’s reproductive rights

• Michele Goodwin

Chancellor's Professor of law and affiliated faculty with Gender & Sexuality Studies

949-824-3897

goodwin@uci.edu

Healthcare & Obamacare issues

• Dr. Sheldon Greenfield

Executive director, Health Policy Research Institute

Topic: Post ACA healthcare issues

949-824-7286

sgreenfi@uci.edu

Greenfield regularly serves on state and federal committees that analyze and address healthcare policy issues. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Climate change

• Michael Prather, atmospheric chemist

Professor of Earth system science

mprather@uci.edu

Lead author on Nobel Prize winning UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports. Do not contact before Feb. 23, and may not comment on NASA issues.

Impact on federal research funding

• Pramod Khargonekar,

Vice chancellor of research

949-824-5796

pramod.khargonekar@uci.edu

He most recently served as assistant director for engineering at the National Science Foundation. As a member of the NSF senior leadership and management team, Khargonekar also helped set priorities and policies and led or co-led major initiatives promoting inclusion and diversity in science and engineering, natural hazards research and engineering education.

“Red” vs. “Blue” state issues

• Victoria E. Johnson

Associate Professor, Film and Media Studies and African American Studies

Topic: Media representation/discussions of race and U.S. regional geography

949.275.5092

v.e.johnson@uci.edu

Johnson’s Heartland TV directly addresses questions of “red” and “blue” state representation in critical moments in U.S. history and the political relevance of sports/media in the contemporary U.S.