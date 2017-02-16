Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s leading authority on the quality assurance of business school programs. AACSB accreditation is considered a “hallmark of excellence” in business education.

“The Carey Business School has experienced tremendous growth and success over the last several years. Carey’s AACSB accreditation is another milestone in our journey and puts us on course to becoming the business school we aspire to be,” said Bernard Ferrari, dean of the Carey Business School. “I want to thank our peers at the AACSB for recognizing the Carey Business School and the accomplishments of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”

The Carey Business School was founded at Johns Hopkins University in 2007 on the principle of teaching business with humanity in mind.

“Our educational philosophy is that business can be a means for building a more successful society. AACSB accreditation affirms the strength of our educational mission, which we will continue to build upon for the future,” said Kevin Frick, professor and vice dean for education at the Carey Business School.

To achieve AACSB accreditation, the Carey Business School completed a multi-year review to meet the organization’s rigorous standards and guidelines. Carey has grown rapidly since establishing its full-time Global MBA program in 2010. During this time, Carey has recruited an 87-member full-time faculty. The reputation and stature of Carey’s faculty have also grown over the last five academic years having earned more than 150 awards and honors related to research, teaching, leadership, and service. Today, the Carey Business School has more than 2,000 students representing more than 60 countries. Nearly half of the students enrolled are in full-time programs.

The Carey Business School was created with a gift from the late William P. Carey, a philanthropist, and former Johns Hopkins trustee. Carey’s gift transformed the university’s longstanding part-time business education program into a full-fledged business school. The school is named in honor of William Carey’s great-great-great grandfather, Baltimore businessman James Carey.

“The Carey Business School faculty, staff, students, and alumni are an integral part of Johns Hopkins University, who deliver on our core mission to bring knowledge to the world,” said Sunil Kumar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I commend the entire Carey community for achieving this important milestone.”

According to the AACSB, less than five percent of the world’s business school programs achieve AACSB accreditation. Johns Hopkins University is also accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

To achieve AACSB accreditation, the Carey Business School underwent a comprehensive review of the school’s mission, faculty, curriculum, and strategic plans. The process included self-evaluations and extensive review from AACSB peer-evaluators. AACSB accreditation recognizes that a school effectively educates and prepares its students to be successful business leaders after graduation.

The Carey Business School provides business education at its campuses in Baltimore, Md., and Washington, D.C., as well as providing online degree programs. In addition to its full-time and part-time MBA, Carey offers full-time and part-time specialized masters programs in Finance, Marketing, Health Care Management, Information Systems, Enterprise Risk Management, and Real Estate and Infrastructure. The school has over 23,000 alumni worldwide.