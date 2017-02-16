Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 16, 2017 – World-renowned scientists will present pioneering research and discuss key issues affecting the life sciences at the 2017 Experimental Biology meeting (EB 2017), the premier annual meeting of six scientific societies in Chicago to be held April 22–26.

EB 2017 will feature the latest advances in anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology, nutrition, pharmacology and physiology. This year’s speaker line-up includes presentations from the following leading scientists:

• Emmanuelle Charpentier, PhD, Max Planck Institute, is a joint winner of the international Tang Prize for Biopharmaceutical Science for the development of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing platform. She is a world-leading expert in the mechanisms underlying infection and immunity in bacterial pathogens and will present the Tang Prize Award Lecture, “The bacterial CRISPR-Cas9 system: A game changer in genome engineering,” on Sunday, April 23, from 1–3 p.m. in McCormick Place W183AB.

• Louis Ignarro, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles, shared the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine for discoveries around the role of nitric oxide in the cardiovascular system. He will discuss his research during the American Physiological Society Nobel Prize Lecture “The Road to Stockholm: A Nobel Mission” on Wednesday, April 26, from 4:45–5:45 p.m. in McCormick Place W375A (Sky Ballroom).

• Douglas Robinson, PhD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, founded the Summer Academic Research Experience at Johns Hopkins University, a program that exposes high-schoolers from disadvantaged backgrounds to biomedical research. He will present the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s Ruth Kirschstein Diversity in Science Award lecture, “From dividing cells to helping students overcome socio‐economic barriers,” on Tuesday, April 25, from 9:15–9:45 a.m. in McCormick Place W183AB.

• Bjorn R. Olsen, MD, PhD, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, is known for his contributions in the fields of extracellular matrix biology, genetics, cell biology and developmental biology. He will present the American Association of Anatomists keynote address, “Roles of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor in Skeletal Development, Postnatal Homeostasis and Disease,” on Saturday, April 22, from 5:30–6:45 p.m. in McCormick Place W178A.

• Beatrice L. Rogers, PhD, Tufts University, is a leader in the development of interdisciplinary graduate education in food and nutrition and an economist whose research focuses on economic determinants of household food consumption. She will present the American Society for Nutrition’s Kellogg International Prize in Nutrition Lectureship on Monday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. in McCormick Place room TBD.

• Paul A. Insel, MD, University of California, San Diego, is the winner of the American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics’ Julius Axelrod Award. The award recognizes significant contributions to the understanding of biochemical mechanisms underlying pharmacological actions of drugs and the mentoring of other pharmacologists. Insel will present the award lecture “Lessons from Endogenously Expressed GPCRs: Nature Knows Best” on Tuesday, April 25, from 8:30–9:20 a.m. in McCormick Place W470B.

• Eric R. Fearon, MD, PhD, University of Michigan Medical School, is a nationally recognized investigator in cancer genetics, whose research focuses on gene defects that cause colon and rectal cancer to develop and spread. He will present “Role of APC Defects and Beta-Catenin/TCF Dysregulation in Colon Cancer” on Tuesday, April 25, from 10–10:30 a.m. during the American Society for Investigative Pathology Stowell Symposium: Trends in Experimental Pathology in McCormick Place W180.

EB sponsoring societies include the American Association of Anatomists, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology, American Society for Nutrition and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

