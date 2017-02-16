Newswise — Wiznitzer, MD, has a longstanding interest in neurodevelopmental disabilities, especially attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, and has been involved in local, state and national committees and initiatives, including autism treatment research, Ohio autism service guidelines, autism screening, and early identification of developmental disabilities. He is on the editorial board of Lancet Neurology and Journal of Child Neurology and the Professional Advisory Board of CHADD, the national ADHD advocacy organization, and lectures nationally and internationally about various neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Dr. Wiznitzer is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Medicine. He trained in pediatrics and developmental disorders at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and in pediatric neurology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

He then did a National Institutes of Health funded fellowship in disorders of higher cortical functioning in children at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY. Since 1986, he has been a pediatric neurologist at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. He is a professor of pediatrics and neurology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

