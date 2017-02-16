Newswise — MAYWOOD, Ill. - Loyola Medicine orthopaedic surgeon Nickolas Garbis, MD, has been elected to the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons.

The society consists of leading national and international orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in surgery of the shoulder and elbow and advance their field through research and education. Membership, by invitation only, includes fewer than 700 physicians. Membership is based on criteria including the number of shoulder and elbow surgeries performed, publications, reputation among peers and fellowship training.

Dr. Garbis also has been named to the American Orthopaedic Association’s prestigious Emerging Leaders Program, a leadership development program for orthopaedic surgeons in their fifth year of residency through their 13th year of clinical practice.

Dr. Garbis’ specialties include minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder and elbow, elbow disorders, shoulder disorders, shoulder replacement and sports medicine. Common shoulder conditions Dr. Garbis treats include rotator cuff tears, joint arthritis and overuse injuries. Elbow conditions he treats include tennis elbow, arthritis and stiffness.



After earning a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Dr. Garbis completed a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Rush University Medical Center and a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at Johns Hopkins University.

