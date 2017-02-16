How Do You Prepare for an Emergency Like Oroville Dam? SJSU Prof Offers Advice on Managing Natural Disaster Threats.
Article ID: 669686
Released: 16-Feb-2017 6:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: San Jose State University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — San Jose State University professor and emergency manager, Frances Edwards, is an expert on emergency preparedness and government response to emergencies. Her research focuses on issues related to seismic safety, emergency management, homeland security, continuity of operations for government and businesses, and global supply chain security. She is available to discuss the following issues:
Know the threats in your community - earthquakes, floods, dam failures, wild land fires
How to prepare for emergencies - emergency plan, critical documents, emergency kit
What to expect from the government in a disaster - extent of state and federal aid
Disaster insurance - flood, earthquake, homeowners and renter's insurance.
Bio: http://www.sjsu.edu/mpa/faculty/frances_edwards/