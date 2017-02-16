 
How Do You Prepare for an Emergency Like Oroville Dam? SJSU Prof Offers Advice on Managing Natural Disaster Threats.

  • Credit: Photo by David Schmitz, San Jose State University

    San Jose State University Professor Frances Edwards

Behavioral Science, Earthquakes, Floods, Tornadoes, Tsunami
  • Oroville Dam, Emergency Preparedness, Emergency Preparedness Plans, Flood, Flood Insurance,
  • Disaster, disaster aid, disaster experts, dam failure
    • Newswise — San Jose State University professor and emergency manager, Frances Edwards, is an expert on emergency preparedness and government response to emergencies. Her research focuses on issues related to seismic safety, emergency management, homeland security, continuity of operations for government and businesses, and global supply chain security. She is available to discuss the following issues:
    Know the threats in your community - earthquakes, floods, dam failures, wild land fires
    How to prepare for emergencies - emergency plan, critical documents, emergency kit
    What to expect from the government in a disaster - extent of state and federal aid
    Disaster insurance - flood, earthquake, homeowners and renter's insurance.
    Bio: http://www.sjsu.edu/mpa/faculty/frances_edwards/

