Newswise — San Jose State University professor and emergency manager, Frances Edwards, is an expert on emergency preparedness and government response to emergencies. Her research focuses on issues related to seismic safety, emergency management, homeland security, continuity of operations for government and businesses, and global supply chain security. She is available to discuss the following issues:

Know the threats in your community - earthquakes, floods, dam failures, wild land fires

How to prepare for emergencies - emergency plan, critical documents, emergency kit

What to expect from the government in a disaster - extent of state and federal aid

Disaster insurance - flood, earthquake, homeowners and renter's insurance.

Bio: http://www.sjsu.edu/mpa/faculty/frances_edwards/