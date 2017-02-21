Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 21, 2017 - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) will soon be putting a BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) grant of $2.9M to work promoting patient safety and healthcare education through an interdisciplinary healthcare simulation center.

HTHSC’s healthcare simulation center will be one of the largest in the world, and it will be interdisciplinary, accommodating training programs for Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health, Pharmacy and Dentistry within the center. Students from these different programs will be working together in a safe, immersive, and simulated healthcare environment that teaches them to tackle today’s biggest healthcare challenges in a risk-free setting.

B-Line Medical’s SimCapture® platform was selected by HTHSC to manage and operate the simulation center. Over three hundred coordinated and centralized video streams throughout the center incorporate multiple camera angles and medical devices for comprehensive event capture. UTHSC faculty will use SimCapture to record, analyze, and evaluate the performance of interdisciplinary healthcare teams. SimCapture will also allow faculty to provide students with robust, web-based portfolios and a firm understanding of their simulation outcomes.

President of B-Line Medical, Hartley Thompson says, “UTHSC’s and BCBS’ commitment to healthcare simulation and patient safety aligns perfectly with our company’s mission and vision. We’re honored to have been chosen for such an important and progressive project. The scope and interdisciplinary approach taken by UTHSC will be a model for other institutions to follow.”

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center mission is to bring the benefits of the health sciences to the achievement and maintenance of human health, with a focus on the citizens of Tennessee and the region, by pursuing an integrated program of education, research, clinical care, and public service.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation Inc. (THF) is a 501(c)(3) foundation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BCBST. THF awards grants focused on high impact initiatives across the state that promote healthy lifestyle choices and help control health care costs for all Tennessee residents. THF, working with civic and economic partners, is dedicated to the support of research, innovative programs and creative approaches to improve the health and quality of life of Tennesseans for generations to come. For more information, visit http://www.bcbst.com.

B-Line Medical makes software that helps healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of medical training and clinical events, B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions. B-Line Medical’s platforms have helped over 500 top hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and QI programs more effectively.

