Newswise — Ithaca College Professor Stephen Mosher, an expert in sports ethics, is available to comment on New England Patriots players skipping the team's anticipated visit to the White House.

At least six members of the Patriots have announced that they will not visit the White House for the traditional meeting that championship-winning teams have with the president, citing political differences with President Donald J. Trump.

Mosher studies the issues of sport in popular culture. He has commented on various topics related to the NFL for Reuters, The New York Times and other outlets. In 2001, he wrote a series of columns for ESPN.com on the Little League World Series scandal involving pitcher Danny Almonte, who played despite being two years over the age limit.

