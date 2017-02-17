Experts from the George Washington University are available to discuss the ongoing controversy over connections between the Trump administration and the Russian government. Faculty can comment on the political and national security implications.

Elizabeth N. Saunders focuses on how leaders make foreign policy and international security decisions. She is the author of “Leaders at War: How Presidents Shape Military Interventions.” She can discuss U.S. foreign policy and presidential decision-making, the politics of foreign policy and the influence of foreign policy advisors on presidents.

David Szakonyi, an assistant professor of political science, is an expert on Russian politics, corruption, authoritarianism and money in politics, both in Russia and the U.S. He can comment on U.S. political ties to Russia, He is currently working on a book about private sector businesspeople who become politicians.

Henry Hale is a professor of political science and international affairs. He can discuss Russia, political regimes and the politics of post-Soviet countries. Professor Hale is co-director of the Program on New Approaches to Research and Security in Eurasia at GW.

Stephen Biddle, a professor of political science and international affairs, is an expert on U.S. national security policy, military strategy and the conduct of war, technology in modern warfare and recent operations in the war on terror. Dr. Biddle served on Gen. David Petraeus' Joint Strategic Assessment Team in Baghdad in 2007; on Gen. Stanley McChrystal's Initial Strategic Assessment Team in Kabul in 2009; and as a senior advisor to Gen. Petraeus' Central Command Assessment Team in Washington, D.C., in 2008-09.