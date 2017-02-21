Newswise — AUSTIN, TX…February 21… Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., a recognized world authority in Nitric Oxide (NO) research, is pleased to announce the publication of the second edition of Nitrate and Nitrite in Human Health and Disease, 2e. It reveals the latest breakthrough science and change in paradigm regarding dietary nitrite and nitrate.

For years, these molecules were considered toxic food additives that could be precursors to cancer causing agents. Drs. Bryan and Loscalzo present the last 20 years’ research and reveal that these molecules are not harmful at all but evidence suggests they may be important nutrients that many are lacking from their diet. Nitrite and nitrate in vegetables is now recognized as the mechanism of action for the heart healthy benefits of the Mediterranean diet, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and Traditional Japanese diets.

Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., said, “Some of the most prevalent diseases result, at least in part, from decreased (NO) availability, for example, hypertension, atherosclerosis, diabetes mellitus, and even memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease. The short-lived, free radical molecule (NO) has emerged as one of the most versatile cell signaling transmitters produced by mammalian biological systems. This world-shattering new science presented from basic mechanisms to randomized controlled clinical trials in humans can no longer be ignored by health care practitioners. Without sufficient nitric oxide production, patients cannot and will not heal. Nitric oxide should be the first consideration in patient care.”

“NO, identified as ‘endothelium-derived relaxing factor’ and proclaimed ‘Molecule of the Year’ in 1992, functions critically in physiology, neuroscience, and immunology. The vascular effects of NO alone include vasodilatation, inhibition of platelet aggregation and leukocyte adhesion to the endothelium, scavenging of superoxide anions, and inhibition of smooth muscle cell hyperplasia, all protective against cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of men and women worldwide.

Dr. Bryan is credited with a multitude of significant discoveries in Nitric Oxide function, production and metabolism, and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific journals in the field. He’s been awarded nine patents related to his discoveries on Nitric Oxide. When not conducting critical research, or making significant discoveries for N-O, you can find him at Baylor College of Medicine in the Department of Molecular and Human Genetics where he is an Adjunct Assistant Professor.

Louis J. Ignarro, Ph.D., who was awarded the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his ground-breaking work for in understanding the effect of NO in blood vessels, said, “This body of work may have revolutionary implications in terms of developing strategies to combat heart disease and many other contemporary diseases associated with a NO deficiency. Perhaps now we should consider nitrite and nitrate as the bioactive food components that account for the protective phenotype of certain foods and diets. Drs. Bryan and Loscalzo have assembled the world’s experts to present a first of its kind, comprehensive work on nitrite and nitrate in human health and disease, carefully examining the context for a risk benefit assessment.

“The broader context of research regarding nitrate, nitrite, and nitric oxide suggests these simple nitrogen oxides serve as a critical dietary component for protection against various chronic diseases. Currently, heart disease and cancer lead the nation in cause of deaths. Concurrently, the dietary patterns of the West have transitioned towards heavily processed foods and lack significant quantities of fruits and vegetables. The explanations have been varied but overlook simple molecules known to play critical roles in multiple organ systems through the chemical messenger NO. The dietary contributions to normal NO homeostasis would not only help explain significantly lower rates of cardiovascular disease in those who regularly consume fruits and vegetables, but also arm scientists and physicians with a relatively simple and inexpensive therapeutic intervention.

“The future use of nitrite/nitrate in dietary considerations will likely have a significant impact on current public health policy. This book brings the NO-story full circle and presents novel thought on the future treatment for many of the country’s most pressing health issues. This is a relatively new area of nitric oxide research but a very exciting one. The L-arginine pathway for NO synthesis may turn out to be only part of the story. The symbiosis between humans and the bacteria that reside in and on our body, may be just as important in terms of utilizing nitrate and nitrite to make NO under conditions when the oxidation of L-arginine is dysfunctional,” Ignarro said.



EDITOR’S NOTE: The second edition, published by Humana Press, contains new chapters on nitrite and nitrate in anti-aging medicine, nitrite and nitrate as a treatment for hypertension, and nitrite and nitrate in exercise performance. Additionally, the editors have expanded the biochemistry section to include chapters on nitrate reducing oral bacteria, nitrite mediated S-Nitrosation, epigenetics and the regulation of nitric oxide, and nitrite control of mitochondrial function.

Nitrate and Nitrite in Human Health and Disease, 2e, will be of interest to health professionals, nutritionists, physicians, dieticians, biomedical scientists, and food scientists.

More information may be found at: http://www.springer.com/la/book/9783319461878