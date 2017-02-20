Newswise — Nicholas Warner, assistant professor of geology, was among planetary geologists in California recently presenting evidence to NASA scientists on the best Mars landing sites for the next rover mission, scheduled to launch in 2020.

Scientists and engineers are studying eight different places on the red planet to decide where the Mars 2020 rover will explore, and Warner presented evidence in support of the Eberswalde Delta. Warner has been studying the site as part of a team of geologists analyzing data about the planet's surface gathered from satellites orbiting Mars and other rovers already there.

The Eberswalde Delta site was not among the three sites NASA chose in the paring down process but could emerge again after further evaluation and discussion of the three selections. In the meantime, Warner likely will continue working with colleagues on the Insight mission to Mars, scheduled for launch in 2018.

"It's quite exciting being part of the planning process for the next Mars missions," says Warner. "Our curiosity about space never wanes, and I enjoy lending my skills and expertise to advance our knowledge of the universe."



Warner joined the Geneseo faculty in 2014. He spent three years as a post-doctoral fellow at NASA’s jet Propulsion Laboratory and has been part of planning groups for other recent Mars missions.