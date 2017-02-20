Dr. Genda Chen, an expert on transportation infrastructure preservation and safety, is available to discuss a new report on the growing number of deficient U.S. roads and bridges.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association study shows that nearly 10 percent of the country’s more than 600,000 bridges are structurally compromised and in need of repair or replacement. Missouri ranks fourth among states with the most deficient bridges.

Chen is the Robert W. Abbett Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering at Missouri S&T. He directs a new federally-funded University Transportation Center that seeks to develop robotic arms attached to unmanned aerial vehicles which will inspect and maintain bridges. Missouri S&T is leading a consortium of 10 colleges and universities in the research effort.

To arrange for an interview with Dr. Chen, contact Alan Scher Zagier (zagiera@mst.edu) or Andrew Careaga (acareaga@mst.edu) at 573-341-4328.

