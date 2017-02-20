Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine will open its newest clinic in the South Loop on Tuesday, Feb. 21, adding to the academic medical center’s growing network of locations.

The $8 million, 18,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care at South Loop aims to bring a range of medical services close to where patients live, work and shop. The new clinic, on the second level of Southgate Market at 1101 S. Canal St., offers primary care, women’s health, orthopedic and urology services, as well as weight management and obesity treatments, and minor surgical procedures.

The clinic — which employs more than 30 physicians, nurses, phlebotomists, medical assistants and others — offers conveniences such as same-day appointments, onsite parking, self check-in kiosks and easy access to public transportation.

The South Loop site is UChicago Medicine’s newest outpatient location, as the academic medical center seeks to respond to the growing demand for its services and extend into the south and southwest parts of Chicagoland and beyond. Among key projects, UChicago Medicine:

• Completed a merger with Ingalls Health System in October, expanding its name to Chicago’s Southland.

• Opened the Center for Advanced Care in Orland Park in December.

• Received state regulatory approval of its expansion proposal for the community in May. The plan dramatically increases access to emergency, trauma and specialty care, and includes a dedicated cancer hospital. The relocated and expanded emergency department is set to open in January 2018, followed by the Level 1 adult trauma center a few months later. The cancer hospital is scheduled to open in 2020.

• Has been growing its regional network of physicians across Chicago.

To make an appointment at the Center for Advanced Care at South Loop, call 1-877-336-5667 or visit uchospitals.edu/request. To learn more about the physicians practicing there, visit uchospitals.edu/south-loop.

