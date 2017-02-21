 
Chicago Researcher Investigates Survivors of Violence

In Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods, gun violence is becoming a common occurrence. What’s been fairly uncommon are conversations about the painful effect of violence on survivors, particularly young men of color. A UIC researcher is looking at the physical, emotional and financial injuries suffered by black, male, violence victims, as a result of assaults, gang violence, hate crimes and other forms of violence — and the sources of support they used for coping. Henrika McCoy, UIC assistant professor of social work, can comment on her study.

