National Endowment for the Humanities: minute investment with massive impact

Timothy Murray is director of Cornell University’s Society for the Humanities and sits on the board of the National Humanities Alliance, as well as other national institutes for the advancement of humanities education. Murray says that cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities – currently under consideration by the Trump administration - will have a massive impact on cultural and historical sectors across the country.

Murray says:

“While the combined budgets of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Public Broadcasting constitutes a minute fraction of the federal budget, the projects these funds support empower cultural education and preservation across the widest spectrum of the country.

“They maximize education opportunity for veterans, help preserve vulnerable library and museum collections, and train younger scholars for broader participation in the public arena.

“An underemphasized fact is that these grants also provide as much as half of the funding for state humanities councils, which lend support to local communities across the nation for public libraries, local history museums, public radio, poetry readings and creative writing workshops.

“Elimination of this lean federal agency would have an enormous impact on cultural service to some of the most vulnerable populations and collections in the country while also jeopardizing crucial contributions to the cultural economy and job creation across the nation."

