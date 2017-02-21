 
Return to Article List

National Endowment for the Humanities: Minute Investment with Massive Impact

Article ID: 669843

Released: 21-Feb-2017 10:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • National Endowment For The Arts, National Endowment For The Humanities, Humanities, Federal Budget, Humanities community councils,
  • budget cuts, NEH, NEA
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    Feb. 21, 2017



    National Endowment for the Humanities: minute investment with massive impact

    Timothy Murray is director of Cornell University’s Society for the Humanities and sits on the board of the National Humanities Alliance, as well as other national institutes for the advancement of humanities education. Murray says that cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities – currently under consideration by the Trump administration - will have a massive impact on cultural and historical sectors across the country.

    Bio: http://sochum.as.cornell.edu/director_staff.html



    Murray says:

    “While the combined budgets of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Public Broadcasting constitutes a minute fraction of the federal budget, the projects these funds support empower cultural education and preservation across the widest spectrum of the country.

    “They maximize education opportunity for veterans, help preserve vulnerable library and museum collections, and train younger scholars for broader participation in the public arena.

    “An underemphasized fact is that these grants also provide as much as half of the funding for state humanities councils, which lend support to local communities across the nation for public libraries, local history museums, public radio, poetry readings and creative writing workshops.

    “Elimination of this lean federal agency would have an enormous impact on cultural service to some of the most vulnerable populations and collections in the country while also jeopardizing crucial contributions to the cultural economy and job creation across the nation."

    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.



    - 30 -


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!