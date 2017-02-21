Newswise —

These recommendations, found on the Task force’s website and/or in peer-reviewed journals, are based on a thorough review of current evidence and assist clinicians and patients decide when specific preventive measures are appropriate for an individual patient.

Doubeni brings to the Task Force an extensive research and clinical background in epidemiology, health disparities, primary care and community-focused medicine. Members specialize in a variety of health specialties and are appointed to serve a 4-year term by the director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with guidance from Task Force leadership.

“On behalf of my fellow Task Force members, I am happy to welcome Dr. Doubeni to the Task Force,” said Task Force chair Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, PhD, MD, MAS. “His clinical and research expertise in chronic disease and prevention, as well as his commitment to public health and vulnerable populations, will be important additions to the Task Force.”

Doubeni is also an associate professor of epidemiology, a senior fellow in the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, and directs the Center for Community and Population Health, which fosters novel population health and community-informed strategies to promote health and integrate patient perspectives into research and clinical care. His research expertise includes clinical and public health interventions and primary care transformation to improve access to care and eliminate disparities in the burden of chronic disease in communities.

Doubeni’s career has spanned many areas of medicine and many areas around the globe. He earned his medical degree from the University of Lagos, received a fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, and completed a family medicine residency at Duke University and a preventive medicine/public health residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he also graduated with a master’s in public health.

Among other honors, Doubeni received the 2010 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their career for accomplishments in research, mentoring, and community service. Doubeni also serves as chair of an epidemiology study section at the National Institutes of Health.

For more information about Doubeni and all members of the Task Force, visit http://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/Page/Name/our-members.