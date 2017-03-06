Newswise — The American Thyroid Association (ATA) announces the launch of their latest quick-reference tools to offer up-to-date guidance for the clinical management of various thyroid disorders. These two valuable resources, Thyroid and Pregnancy and Hyperthyroidism, add to an expanding library of convenient printed pocket card and mobile app summaries of guideline recommendations for use in the treatment of thyroid disease and thyroid cancer; including Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma, Hypothyroidism, Pediatric Thyroid Cancer, and Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, Differentiated Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Nodules. Today, these ATA guidelines are available through the ATA guidelines site which provides links to the published guidelines and to the pocket cards http://www.thyroid.org/professionals/ata-professional-guidelines/.

The American Thyroid Association develops Clinical Practice Guidelines to provide guidance and recommendations for particular practice areas concerning thyroid disease and thyroid cancer. Guidelines are revised every 3-5 years as new data is available. Guideline Central, under a dissemination and licensing partnership, collaborates with ATA to develop the pocket cards and mobile app to support the publication of the full-text ATA guidelines.

Dr. Erik Alexander, co-chair of the Thyroid and Pregnancy guidelines says “These cards are a great resource for the busy clinician, and really helpful in coalescing the large amount of data into a concise guide."

As new treatment guidelines and updates to the current guidelines are published, the quick-reference pocket cards and mobile apps will also be updated to keep pace with improved diagnostic tools, emerging research and new treatment options.



The ATA guideline pocket cards and mobile apps are available on ATA’s website.



###

About the ATA

The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is the leading worldwide organization dedicated to the advancement, understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorders and thyroid cancer. ATA is an international individual membership organization for over 1,700 clinicians and researchers from 43 countries around the world, representing a broad diversity of medical disciplines. It also serves the public, patients and their family through education and awareness efforts

Celebrating its 94th anniversary, ATA delivers its mission through several key endeavors: the publication of highly regarded monthly journals, THYROID, Clinical Thyroidology, VideoEndocrinology and Clinical Thyroidology for the Public; annual scientific meetings; biennial clinical and research symposia; research grant programs for young investigators, support of online professional, public and patient educational programs; and the development of guidelines for clinical management of thyroid disease.

More information about ATA is found at www.thyroid.org.

About Guideline Central

Guideline Central is the global leader and publisher of official medical association guidelines quick-reference products. Guideline Central is currently partnered with over 30 leading medical societies with a mission to provide healthcare professionals with evidence-based clinical decision-support tools that are current, practical and easily accessible. More information at www.GuidelineCentral.com or call 407-732-6832.

