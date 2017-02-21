On Wednesday, NASA will hold a news conference that is expected to present new findings related to planets that orbit other stars, known as exoplanets.

Lisa Kaltenegger, one of the world’s leading experts on exoplanets and the potential for life beyond earth, will be available to offer independent insight into the research findings. Kaltenegger is a professor of astronomy in Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences and director of the Carl Sagan Institute.

Bio: http://astro.cornell.edu/members/lisa-kaltenegger.html

Video: Lisa Kaltenegger discusses how her team is searching for alien life, http://www.cornell.edu/video/lisa-kaltenegger-search-for-extraterrestrial-life

