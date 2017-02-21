 
Return to Article List

This Is What Trump Must Do to Truly Stop Anti-Semitism

Article ID: 669893

Released: 21-Feb-2017 2:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Race, U.S. Politics, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Trump Administration, anti-Semitism, Jewish American, Jewish Community, Racism,
  • Steve Bannon, Muslim American, Discrimination
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    Feb. 21, 2017



    This is what Trump must do to truly stop anti-Semitism

    Jonathan Boyarin, director of Jewish Studies and professor in the departments of Anthropology and Near Eastern Studies at Cornell University, says that if President Trump was serious about fighting anti-Semitism, he would fire Stephen Bannon and stop targeting Muslims and Arabs.

    Bio: http://neareasternstudies.cornell.edu/jonathan-aaron-boyarin



    Boyarin says:

    “President Trump’s acknowledgment Tuesday that anti-Semitism is ‘horrible’ rings hollow.

    “If he really were offended by both anti-Semitism and racism, he wouldn’t have anything to do with advisers like Stephen Bannon.

    “If what he really wants for this country is ‘love,’ then he would promote policies that serve everyone who lives in, works in, and visits the United States, rather than choosing to target Muslims and Arabs.

    “That would be the best way to fight anti-Semitism, as well. Jews have always been safest in open societies where difference is not only tolerated but welcomed.”



    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu



    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.



    - 30 -



    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!