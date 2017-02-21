Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, February 21, 2017 – ProMedica Toledo Hospital is pleased to announce it has received the 2017 America’s 100 Best Hospitals AwardTM from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. For the third year in a row, ProMedica Toledo Hospital is among the top two percent of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide for its clinical excellence.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of America’s best hospitals for the third consecutive year,” said Arturo Polizzi, president of Metro Region Acute Care. “ProMedica Toledo Hospital is proud to provide the highest level of care to all patients and visitors that walk through our doors each and every day.”

Healthgrades determines America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award recipients by analyzing objective performance data such as risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications among Medicare patients. During the 2017 study period (2013 – 2015), award recipients showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients across at least 21 of 32 of the most common inpatient conditions and procedures.

The 100 Best Hospitals also out-perform their peers in emergency care for conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, stroke, pneumonia and sepsis. These hospitals are five times more likely than other facilities to have received a Healthgrades five-star rating for treatment of those conditions, according to Healthgrades. In addition to clinical outcomes, Healthgrades' top hospitals also excel at patient engagement.

Cardiovascular, neurosciences and orthopaedics are three of the many key services offered at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

• Cardiovascular: ProMedica Toledo Hospital has the largest team of heart and vascular specialists in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan and is the only hospital in the region with a cardiologist on-site 24/7. It treats ST elevation myocardial infarction or STEMI heart attacks 24 minutes faster than the national benchmark and its outpatient heart failure clinic has reduced hospital readmission rates by nearly 50 percent.

• Neurosciences: ProMedica Toledo Hospital offers interventional and operative treatment for strokes, brain aneurysms and cerebrovascular diseases, provides non-operative management and treatment of brain, spinal and nerve disorders and has comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services. Its neurosciences team includes interventional vascular neurologists, neurosurgeons and neurologists.

• Orthopaedics: ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital, a division of Toledo Hospital, have experts in total hip and knee joint replacement surgery. ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital is the first hospital in Lucas County certified in hip and knee replacement surgery by The Joint Commission. ProMedica offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services through ProMedica Toledo Rehab.

"Hospitals that have achieved America's Best Hospitals distinction have sustained high quality outcomes for their patients over many years and often, offer programs that engage consumers and their overall communities in their care," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. "Healthcare consumerism is requiring hospitals and health systems to innovate in a variety of areas, including quality, to meet growing expectations about the level of care, personalization and convenience."

To learn more about Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award program, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.

For more information about ProMedica Toledo Hospital, visit www.promedica.org/toledo.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital is a member of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit healthcare organization serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The 12-hospital system has more than 15,000 employees, nearly 2,100 physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, and more than 800 healthcare providers employed by ProMedica Physicians. Additionally it offers a health plan, Paramount, which serves 331,000 members including more than 230,000 members in the statewide Medicaid plan. Driven by its Mission to improve your health and well-being, ProMedica offers a full range of diagnostic, medical and surgical specialties in areas such as emergency medicine and trauma, behavioral health, heart and vascular, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and women’s and children’s services. The health system has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to raise awareness about hunger as a health issue. For more information about ProMedica, please visit www.promedica.org/aboutus.

