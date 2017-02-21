A NASA announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 22, will present new findings on exoplanets: planets that orbit a star other than our sun.

Two Arizona State University researchers are available to discuss the announcement, exoplanets, and deep space exploration.



Dr. Jennifer Patience is an observational astronomer and astrophysicist who investigates the origins, architectures, and atmospheres of stellar and planetary systems. Her current research programs are designed to discover new stellar and planetary companions to nearby young stars, to detect the protoplanetary disks around the youngest stars, and to characterize the atmospheric properties of exoplanets and brown dwarfs. This research involves observations with state-of-the-art instrumentation on the largest and most sensitive telescopes. Dr. Jennifer Patience: jpatienc@mainex1.asu.edu



Dr. Evgenya Shkolnik is an astronomer and astrophysicist. Her current research activities include star-planet interactions as a probe of planetary and stellar magnetospheres, effects of stellar radiation on the formation, evolution, and habitability of planets, the search for and characterization of disks and planets around young M dwarfs, and gas emission from planetary atmospheres and debris disks. Her current astronomical observations include extensive use of spectrographs and imagers at the Keck-I Telescope and Magellan Telescopes as well as space-based observatories including MOST,GALEX, Chandra, and Hubble Space Telescope. Dr. Evgenya Shkolnik: eshkolni@mainex1.asu.edu