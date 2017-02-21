Newswise — HOUSTON – (Feb. 21, 2017) – Barbara J. Stoll, M.D., dean of McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), has been awarded the 2017 Women Leaders in Medicine award by the American Medical Student Association (AMSA).

“I am honored to be in such impressive company and humbled that one of our McGovern Medical School students, Smridhi Mahajan, nominated me for the AMSA Women Leaders in Medicine award,” said Stoll, who is also the H. Wayne Hightower Distinguished Professor in the Medical Sciences. “Women hold up half the sky and I live each day with that in mind.”

Mahajan has been an active national member of AMSA for several years and currently serves as the national women’s advocacy coordinator for the organization.

“I decided to nominate Dr. Stoll because when you look at the numbers, women are equal in their representation as medical students, but not when it comes to leadership positions,” Mahajan said. “Hearing her story lets people know that you can have it all, even as a woman in medicine.”

According to statistics from the Association of American Medical Colleges, while women make up 47 percent of medical students, only 16 percent of deans are women, 15 percent are department chairs and 33 percent are senior associate/vice deans. Research also shows salary disparities among men and women in medicine.

“I feel ecstatic that my school is one of the institutions that has representation and awards equality and hard work whether you’re a man or woman,” Mahajan said. “Hopefully, long term, her being nominated opens the door to a generation of young and involved people who recognize hard work.”

Founded in 1950, AMSA is a national organization that is governed by medical students, premedical students, interns, residents, and practicing physicians from across the country. According to AMSA’s website, the organization is committed to representing the concerns of physicians-in-training.

The Women Leaders in Medicine award ceremony will take place during AMSA’s 67th Annual Convention & Exposition on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, VA.

