Newswise — PALO ALTO, Calif. and FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Science Exchange and Apollo Laboratories are excited to announce that drug development services from Apollo Laboratories will now be available from the Science Exchange marketplace. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide now have instant access to Apollo Laboratories' forensic urine toxicology, chemistry, hematology, and flow cytometry based blood counting services.

The listing of Apollo Laboratories strengthens Science Exchange's market-leading position as the fastest way to bring innovative scientific services to early stage drug development. As one of the 3000+ service providers on the Science Exchange network, Apollo Laboratories is now covered by pre-established fee-for-service agreements, so that clients can quickly start using Apollo Laboratories' services, which include their innovative technology for identifying new insights from large multi-omics and clinical datasets.

"We are very excited to be developing a strategic relationship with Science Exchange and to work with their marketplace for outsourced scientific research," said Max Korenvaes, CEO of Apollo Laboratories. "Our relationship with Science Exchange will streamline and expedite the process by which customers use our immunoassay, chemistry, and flow cytometry based blood counting services." The success of Apollo Laboratories has been driven by its full-time technical director, Dr. Hui Fan, PhD, since 2015. She is responsible for the development, execution, and monitoring of all laboratory tests as well as ensuring compliance with CLIA, COLA, and CAP guidelines.

"Science Exchange is very pleased to offer the services of Apollo Laboratories through our marketplace and concierge service," said Elizabeth Iorns, CEO of Science Exchange. "Rapid access to innovative new technologies is critical to our clients. Apollo Laboratories is a great example of a service provider that we are excited to make instantly available to our clients."

About Science Exchange:

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. Science Exchange provides an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from the world's largest network of scientific service providers. Through Science Exchange, clients gain access to 3000+ qualified service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. This increases scientists access to innovation and significantly improves their productivity because they are freed up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing supplier contracts.

At an organizational level, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate the long tail of research outsourcing spend into a single strategic supplier relationship driving significant efficiency and cost savings. To date, Science Exchange has raised over $30 million from Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information visit www.scienceexchange.com.

About Apollo Laboratories:

Apollo Laboratories is a full-service, state-of-the-art, customer service-focused, forensic urine drug testing, hematology, and blood chemistry laboratory. Unlike some of our competitors, all of the tests on our menus are performed in house, to ensure that the quality and standards are maintained to the high levels we command. Apollo utilizes Shimadzu triple quadrupole 8050 mass spectrometers with Nexera UHPLC auto-sampler front-end systems to run confirmatory assays. This superior technology allows Apollo to differentiate more than 60 analytes in less than seven minutes with sensitivity that is magnitudes better than most large national laboratories. In addition, Coulter LH500 Hematology analyzers and Roche Cobas 6000 machines are used for blood chemistry and immunoassays. Through industry-leading science and technology, Apollo provides rapid, objective documentation of the patient's compliance with their respective treatment plans, in a report that is easy to read and interpret.

