Newswise — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Research scientists recently published a review article in an issue of Stem Cells Translational Medicine focused on the study of and utility of adult-derived stem cells.

Earlier this month, Sanford began enrolling participants in the Safety and Efficacy of Adult Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Injections into Partial Thickness Rotator Cuff Tears clinical trial. The trial uses stromal vascular fraction, a mixture of cells and nutrients isolated from a patient’s own body that contain adipose-derived stem cells, as a potential therapy for partial-thickness rotator cuff tears. Sanford scientists and clinicians are exploring the application of this type of stem cells for other conditions.

The team put together the review after recognizing that the medical and general communities have limited knowledge about the various types of stem cells and how they could be used in medicine.

The article, “Fat and Furious: Harnessing the Full Potential of Adipose-Derived Stromal Vascular Fraction,” is a review of the various types of stem cells found in humans and how they can be used in medical applications. The researchers emphasized the difference between the SVF isolated from adipose tissue and the pure adipose-derived stem cells that have been purified and maintained in a culture dish. Understanding those differences can help dictate appropriate therapies and regulations, particularly in countries where the SVF could be less regulated than other stem cells. It’s also important to understand how SVF composition varies in healthy versus disease states.

“Continued research into the application of SVF and adipose derived stem cells has the potential to transform treatments and therapy options,” said Daniel Kota, assistant research scientist for Sanford Research. “But it all starts with putting scientists on the same page – tracking results following transfusions, using appropriate nomenclature and examining regulations.”

Stem Cells Translational Medicine publishes papers in the evolving field of translational medicine, with a focus on helping speed emerging discoveries into clinical trials.

Authors Kota, Jordan Dykstra, Jill Weimer, Tiffany Facile, Ryan Patrick, Kevin Francis and Samuel Milanovich, are members of the Children’s Health Research Center at Sanford Research in Sioux Falls, S.D.



