Newswise — The Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering has elected 24 of the state’s leading experts in science, engineering, and technology to membership in the academy, including 11 new members from Yale.

The new members will be introduced at the academy’s 42nd annual meeting and dinner on May 22 at the University of Connecticut. Election to the academy is on the basis of scientific and engineering distinction, achieved through significant contributions in theory or applications, as demonstrated by original published books and papers, patents, the pioneering of new and developing fields and innovative products, outstanding leadership of nationally recognized teams, and external professional awards.

The newly elected members from Yale are:

Alison P. Galvani , the Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at the Yale School of Public Health

Jonathon Howard, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry

Ann E. Kurth, dean and the Linda Koch Lorimer Professor at the Yale School of Nursing

Andre Levchenko, the John C. Malone Professor of Biomedical Engineering and director of the Yale Systems Biology Institute

Jordan Peccia, professor of chemical and environmental engineering

Peter A. Raymond, professor of ecosystem ecology at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies

Philip E. Rubin, senior adviser to the president and chief executive officer emeritus

Zhong Shao, professor of computer science

Frederick J. Sigworth, professor of cellular and molecular physiology, with joint appointments in biomedical engineering and molecular biophysics and biochemistry

Hugh S. Taylor, the Anita O’Keeffe Young Professor of Women’s Health and chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale School of Medicine and Yale-New Haven Hospital

Sandra L. Wolin, professor of cell biology and molecular biophysics and biochemistry, and director of the Yale Center for RNA Science and Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine.

The Connecticut General Assembly chartered the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering in 1976.