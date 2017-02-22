Newswise — ATLANTA—The Institute for Biomedical Sciences (IBMS) at Georgia State University is offering two new graduate degree programs designed to prepare students for careers in the biomedical sciences that will enhance human health and bring scientific discoveries to market.

The creation of both graduate programs is an extension of the academic and research mission of the Institute for Biomedical Sciences. It is closely aligned with Georgia State’s strategic plan. Goal two of the plan commits the university to a strategy to “significantly strengthen and grow the base of distinctive graduate and professional programs that assure development of the next generation of researchers and societal leaders.”

These innovative, interdisciplinary graduate programs were developed under the guidance of Dr. Tim Renick, vice provost and vice president for enrollment management and student success, and Dr. Lisa Armistead, associate provost for graduate programs, in conjunction with Dr. Kyle Frantz, senior faculty associate for special programs.

“With over $13 million in annual research funding, IBMS faculty include some of the nation’s top scientists,” Armistead said. “These are the same scientists and faculty who will be teaching and mentoring graduate students in these two graduate degree programs.”

The master’s degree program began in fall 2016, and the Ph.D. program will begin in fall 2017. Applications are being accepted for fall 2017 admission to each program.

“These cutting-edge, interdisciplinary programs represent another example of the innovation that has come to define Georgia State,” said Dr. Jian-Dong Li, director of the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

The master’s degree, a Master of Interdisciplinary Studies (MIS) with a concentration in biomedical enterprise, is a ground-breaking, interdisciplinary program offering coursework in science, business and law. In partnership with Georgia State’s College of Law, J. Mack Robinson College of Business and College of Arts and Sciences, students will gain essential skills involved in the commercialization of scientific discovery.

The Ph.D., a Doctor of Philosophy in Translational Biomedical Sciences, is an innovative program focused on educating and training the next generation of leaders to advance human health through scientific discovery. The program will provide access to interdisciplinary training by world-class faculty mentors, cutting-edge biomedical research and modern facilities. Primary areas of study and research will include microbial pathogenesis, infectious disease, vaccinology, immune regulation, cancer biology, systems biology and translational medicine. A unique curriculum designed to integrate classroom education, laboratory research and professional development will position graduates to become leaders in a wide variety of biomedical careers in industry, research, education and medicine.

“The innovative educational sequence of these programs will foster the next generation of biomedical science innovators and entrepreneurs that will support the vibrant and expanding life sciences industry,” said Dr. Tim Denning, director of graduate education in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

For more information about the degree programs, visit http://biomedical.gsu.edu/academics1/.

