Newswise — Hello® Products founder Craig Dubitsky joins Babson College as Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship.

“Craig is the kind of entrepreneur we are most inspired by – action oriented, socially minded while also profit minded, deeply focused on customers and very successful. We are so excited to have his knowledge and experience to share with our student entrepreneurs. He’ll be a big asset within our strong corps of Entrepreneurs in Residence that we’ve created to mentor and coach our founders,” said Debi Kleiman, Executive Director of the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Babson’s Blank Center in supporting the development and growth of aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Craig Dubitsky, founder of Hello Products. “The strategic thinking, creativity, passion and executional ability of Babson’s entrepreneurs is truly inspirational. I’m looking forward to bringing my approach to thoughtful, design-driven innovation to this dynamic community of forward-thinking students and faculty, as well as learning alongside them as they tackle new challenges.”

Dubitsky, is on a mission to make the things we regularly use better and more beautiful, and in doing so, elevate the everyday. Craig leads the creative vision at hello, a new kind of oral care, crafted by a small, passionate crew, using naturally friendly™ ingredients so effective and delicious you’ll rush to brush. In record time, hello has become the number two natural oral care brand in the US and been recognized as one of Inc.’s “25 Companies That Are Changing the World”. Prior to hello, Craig cofounded the Kind Group, conceiving eos, a women’s personal care brand known for its ubiquitous spherical lip balm. He has also served as the CMO of Popcorn, Indiana, and as SVP of Venture Development at Simon Property Group, leading the initial investment in Method Products, where Craig served as a founding Board Member. Craig was named one of Advertising Age’s “2015 Creativity 50,” Brand Packaging Magazine’s “2014 Brand Innovators,” and The Internationalist’s “100 Most Inspirational Marketers in the World.”

Babson College EIR

At Babson, we believe in the difference Entrepreneurship of All Kinds® can make in the world.

That’s why we value the knowledge, creativity, and real-world perspective of industry insiders across multiple disciplines. In residence experts at Babson represent a variety of professions, including fashion, healthcare, technology, film, and food.

During their residency, individuals share their expertise in varying ways with the community, including one-on-one advising, coaching, participating on a panel, classroom lecturing, career mentoring, and more. Many experts continue their relationship with Babson and offer their support even after their residency is finished.

In addition to entrepreneurs and executives in residence, Babson currently has a filmmaker in residence and an artist in residence, furthering the College’s connection between business and liberal arts.

