Newswise — PinnacleHealth nurses, staff and leadership gathered Friday, February 16, in the Brady Auditorium on the Harrisburg Campus to receive special news. At 3 p.m., Donna Havens, PhD, RN, FAAN, commission chair, American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), communicated via speaker phone to the assembled crowd what everyone was waiting to hear: PinnacleHealth Hospitals have been unanimously granted Magnet® status – the highest institutional honor awarded for nursing excellence.

PinnacleHealth Community General Osteopathic Hospital and Harrisburg Hospital attained Magnet recognition for the third consecutive time in 12 years. Healthcare organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. PinnacleHealth West Shore Hospital, which opened in 2014, achieved Magnet® Recognition for the first time. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

“Magnet® status by the ANCC validates what our patients and the community we serve already know – that PinnacleHealth nurses live up to the highest expectations in providing the best in professional and compassionate, patient-centered care” states Susan Comp, chief nursing officer at PinnacleHealth. “I’m proud of my fellow PinnacleHealth nurses for the consistent dedication, focus and commitment they demonstrate in every interaction with patients and families,” she added.

With this credential, PinnacleHealth joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just 449 out of more than 6,300 U.S. healthcare organizations have achieved Magnet recognition. PinnacleHealth is one of only 28 in Pennsylvania to achieve this distinguished honor.

“Magnet reflects the incredible expertise and dedication of our nursing staff throughout every part of our organization,” said Michael A. Young, president and CEO, PinnacleHealth. “Magnet recognition raises the bar for patient care and inspires every member of our team to achieve excellence every day. It is this commitment to providing our community with high-quality care that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization, and it’s why we continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:

• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

• Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

• Higher job satisfaction among nurses

• Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges healthcare organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

About PinnacleHealth System

PinnacleHealth System has been a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services in central Pennsylvania since 1873. The 627-bed system has three acute care hospitals (Community General Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore Hospitals) on four campuses (Community, Harrisburg, Polyclinic and West Shore) serving a five-county service area and supporting rural hospitals through affiliations and telehealth services. PinnacleHealth pursues innovative treatment options for the region through cardiac and cancer clinical trials, while offering convenient community services including medical home-certified primary care, urgent care, Magnet-recognized nursing excellence, emergency services, imaging, high-volume maternity care and a level III NICU, and workplace-based wellness services. PinnacleHealth includes a CardioVascular Institute and Cancer Institute, as well as a Bone and Joint Institute, Neurosurgery and Neurosciences Institute, and Spine Care Center that combine a multi-disciplinary approach to comprehensive spine, bone, joint, orthopedic and sports medicine services. PinnacleHealth is recognized for high-quality care with national and regional recognitions for volumes, outcomes and safety. For more information, visit pinnaclehealth.org.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.