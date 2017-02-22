Newswise — One of the guarantees of life is its unpredictability. In the case of emergencies affecting potable water supplies, New Mexico State University water expert Rossana Sallenave released a guide on how to properly treat and store water for long periods of time.

“Preparing for emergencies involving a lack of potable water is important for everyone,” Sallenave said. “Water is already scarce in the arid Southwest, and any emergency that would compromise water supplies is particularly important.”

Sallenave is an aquatic ecology specialist with the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences’ Department of Extension Animal Sciences and Natural Resources.

The guide, titled “Treating and Storing Water for Emergency Use,” informs readers not only on how much water you should store in case of emergency, but also how long you should store it, where to safely store your water, how to notice if water may or may not be safe and how to make it safe for you and others.

“It is important to disinfect containers before using them, and not to store water in areas where gasoline, pesticides or other substances are stored because the vapors can penetrate plastic containers,” Sallenave said.

Worst case scenario natural disasters may leave communities without running water or with unsafe and undrinkable water. Sallenave’s guide provides even readers with little knowledge information that can help them better prepare for natural disasters in order to keep themselves and their families safe when it comes to one of humanity’s most important resources.

For the complete publication visit here: http://aces.nmsu.edu/pubs/_m/M116/welcome.html