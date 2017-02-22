Newswise — With news that President Trump is expected to announce a new version of the administration’s travel ban and to expand on immigration deportations, the American Sociological Association (ASA) has sociologists available to discuss the latest news related to refugees, Muslims, and immigration.

Holly Reed is an Associate Professor at Queens College, CUNY. Reed’s research focuses on internal migration, urbanization, international migration, social networks, forced migration and refugees, and fertility and demographic change in subSaharan Africa, including Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria and on the health and demography of African immigrants to the United States. Her most recent research focuses on outcomes for undocumented students in New York City. Reed can interview in Spanish.

Elizabeth Holzer is an associate professor of sociology with a joint appointment at the Human Rights Institute at the University of Connecticut. Her areas of expertise are in refugee camps, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and Liberian refugees. In her research, Holzer seeks to understand how people re-engage with politics in situations of violence and instability. She recently published an article on “A Case Study of Political Failure in a Refugee Camp” for the Journal of Refugee Studies.



Bernadette Ludwig is an assistant professor of sociology at Wagner College and a part-time faculty in the Global Studies Department at the New School. Ludwig’s research focuses on the intersection of immigration, gender, and race, especifically how immigration and refugee resettlement policies affect refugee and immigrant families in U.S. cities. She is currently working on a book about the Liberian refugee and immigrant community in Staten Island’s North Shore. She is also the vice chair of Napela, Inc., a non-profit organization that offers support to African families in Staten Island’s North Shore. Ludwig can interview in German.

Ernesto Castaneda is an assistant professor of sociology at American University and conducts research on migration, urban issues, health disparities, vulnerable populations, and social movements. Castañeda has conducted surveys and fieldwork in the United States, France, Spain, Switzerland, Mexico, Algeria, and Morocco. His research compares Latino and Muslim immigrants in the U.S. and Europe. He is interested in the relation between the contexts of immigrant reception, and the political inclusion of immigrants and minorities. His ongoing research projects look into migration, homelessness, mental health, and health disparities along the US/Mexico border. He can interview in Spanish and French

Joanna Dreby is an associate professor of sociology at SUNY-Albany whose research primarily focuses on families, with specific expertise in Mexican migrants and with children, She is author of the book Divided by Borders: Mexican Migrants and their Children (2010), which describes the lives of mothers, fathers and children who are separated during international migration. Her current research, funded by the Foundation for Child Development, explores the experiences of young children growing up in Mexican immigrant households in Ohio and New Jersey.She can interview in Spanish.

Tanya Golash-Boza is a professor of sociology at the University of California-Merced. She has published five sole-authored books and 35 articles and book chapters. Many of her publications have received awards, including her latest book Deported: Immigrant Policing, Disposable Labor and Global Capitalism, which explains mass deportation in the context of the global economic crisis. Golash-Boza’s scholarship ranges from issues of race and identity in Peru to human rights to immigration policy and deportation. Her book Due Process Denied (2012),describes how and why non-citizens in the United States have been detained and deported for minor crimes, without regard for constitutional limits on disproportionate punishment. She can interview in Spanish Portuguese, or French

