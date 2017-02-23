Newswise — Los Angeles, CA, February 23, 2017 – John Tracy Clinic (JTC) announces the appointment of Kimberlee Jones, MA, CNP, to the position of Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Ms. Jones brings more than two decades of fundraising experience to JTC. Most recently, she served three years as Director of Development at the Blind Children’s Center based in Hollywood, California.

“Blind Children’s Center has a very similar philosophy to JTC, in that it is dedicated to an inclusive, family-focused mission to foster the development of the children it serves,” said Gaston Kent, JTC President and CEO. “With her management background at the Blind Children’s Center combined with her more than 20 years of fund development experience, Ms. Jones brings tremendous value and expertise to our office of development and executive management team at JTC.”

In addition to her work at the Blind Children’s Center, Ms. Jones has been involved in fundraising for organizations in both California and Colorado. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Nonprofit Administration and Women’s Studies, Summa cum laude, from Metropolitan State University of Denver and a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from Antioch University, Los Angeles. She is a Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP).

About John Tracy Clinic

John Tracy Clinic (JTC) is a leading non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, with a mission of providing parent-centered services to young children with hearing loss, offering hope, guidance and encouragement.

Established in 1943 by Louise Treadwell Tracy and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, JTC is now one of the world’s most acclaimed private providers of audiology diagnostics, education, resources and support for families who have infants or young children with hearing loss. Today we serve more than 3,200 families annually. Our services include comprehensive pediatric audiological evaluations, a parent-infant program, auditory-verbal therapy services, family and parent support programs, counseling services, worldwide parent education, an auditory verbal preschool, as well as professional education, including a master’s degree program in partnership with Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles.

Visit our website at http://www.jtc.org for more information.

