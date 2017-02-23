 
Professor Bob Nichol Available for Interviews on Discovery of New Earth-Sized Exoplanets

    • Director of the University of Portsmouth's Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, Professor Bob Nichol, is available for interview on the NASA announcement about the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star.

    http://www.icg.port.ac.uk/author/nicholb/
    He can be contacted on +44 (0)2392 843117
    Or bob.nichol@port.ac.uk

