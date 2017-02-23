Science Exchange Online Marketplace Now Offers Eurofins Services For Drug Development

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Science Exchange and Eurofins are excited to announce that Eurofins Central Laboratory is now a service provider listed on the Science Exchange marketplace for outsourced research services. This means that pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world now have faster access to Eurofins's Clinical Testing portfolio, as well as its end-to-end analytical testing solutions from Drug Discovery to Product Testing.

The listing of Eurofins supports Science Exchange's market-leading position as the fastest way to apply innovative scientific services to all stages of drug development. As one of the 3000+ service providers on the Science Exchange network, Eurofins is now covered by pre-established fee-for-service agreements, so that projects can get started right away.

"Listing our services on Science Exchange means that scientists worldwide have access to our comprehensive clinical laboratory services," said Elena Logan, Senior Vice President at Eurofins Central Laboratory. "With Eurofins being 100% solely focused on laboratory testing, we serve our global clients with safety testing, biomarker analysis, clinical bioanalysis, microbiology, clinical virology, oncology, pathology, flow cytometry, genomic services, and GMP kit manufacturing services. We are pleased to team up with Scientific Exchange and contribute to their innovative efficiency in the clinical research marketplace."

"Science Exchange is excited to offer the world-class services of Eurofins through our Marketplace and Concierge Service," said Elizabeth Iorns, CEO of Science Exchange. "Our clients will increase their efficiency and reduce their costs by outsourcing their projects to Eurofins."

About Science Exchange:

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. Science Exchange provides an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from the world's largest network of scientific service providers. Through Science Exchange, clients gain access to 3000+ qualified service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. This increases scientists access to innovation and significantly improves their productivity because they are freed up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing supplier contracts.

At an organizational level, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate the long tail of research outsourcing spend into a single strategic supplier relationship driving significant efficiency and cost savings. To date, Science Exchange has raised over $30 million from Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information visit www.scienceexchange.com.

About Eurofins Central Laboratory

Reliable, high quality laboratory data is pivotal to the success of clinical trials. Since laboratory testing is our sole focus, we go above and beyond to provide an array of services to ensure that any clinical trial sample is collected, transported, managed, analyzed, reported and stored to meet the objectives and purpose of your study. We are dedicated to providing the most cost effective and efficient solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and CROs alike.

Eurofins Central Laboratory supports its customers across its wholly-owned CAP accredited laboratory facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia. Our harmonized laboratories operate as one. All of our laboratories are connected to one global LIMS and are using the same global standard operating procedures and global reference ranges through the deployment of uniform instruments, reagents, and analytical methods to provide one global data set for submission to health authorities worldwide.

For more information, please go to: http://www.eurofins.com/biopharma-services/central-lab/

Contacts

Eurofins

Bruce Felcyn

BruceFelcyn@eurofinsus.com

or

Science Exchange

Keith Osiewicz

press@scienceexchange.com