Newswise — CHICAGO (February 23, 2017): The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted its year-end 2016 Outstanding Achievement Award to a select group of 22 accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. Award criteria were based on accreditations surveys conducted during the second half of 2016.



For a list of these award-winning cancer programs visit https://www.facs.org/quality-programs/cancer/coc/info/outstanding/2016-part-2. The purpose of the award is to raise the bar on quality cancer care, with the ultimate goal of increasing awareness about high quality, patient-centered care. In addition, the award is intended to:





• Recognize those cancer programs that achieve excellence meeting the CoC standards



• Motivate other cancer programs to work toward improving their level of quality cancer care



• Facilitate dialogue between award recipients and health care professionals at other cancer facilities for the purpose of sharing best practices



• Encourage honorees to serve as quality-care resources to other cancer programs



The 22 award-winning cancer care programs represent approximately 12 percent of programs surveyed by the CoC July 1 – December 31, 2016. “These 22 cancer programs currently represent the highest quality of cancer care,” said CoC Chair Lawrence Shulman, MD, FACP. “Each of these facilities has committed itself to continuous quality assessment and improvement, and has proved that this approach yields the high quality cancer care that all of our patients should expect,” Dr. Shulman said.



About the Commission on Cancer’s Outstanding Achievement Award



Established in 2004, the CoC’s Outstanding Achievement Award is designed to recognize cancer programs that strive for excellence in providing quality care to cancer patients. Programs are evaluated on 34 cancer program standards categorized within one of four cancer program activity areas: cancer committee leadership, cancer data management, clinical services, and quality improvement. Programs are further evaluated on seven commendation standards. Award recipients must have received commendation ratings in all seven commendation standards, in addition to receiving a compliance rating for each of the 27 remaining cancer program standards. For more information on program standards, visit https://www.facs.org/quality-programs/cancer/coc.



About the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer



Established in 1922 by the ACS, the CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive quality care. The CoC provides the public with information on the resources, services, and cancer treatment experience for each CoC-accredited cancer program online at: https://www.facs.org/quality-programs/cancer/coc.



The CoC’s accreditation program encourages hospitals, treatment centers and other facilities to improve their quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs. There are currently more than 1,500 CoC-accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, representing 30 percent of all hospitals. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed cancer patients each year.



About the American College of Surgeons



The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

